A Misty Morning by peggysirk
Photo 2155

A Misty Morning

The sun did eventually break through and it was a beautiful 75°F/24°C last day of February.
Three Good Things:
1. Lunch with girlfriends
2. Brussel sprout Caesar salad
3. ...with incredible fried oysters
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Peggy Sirk

@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
