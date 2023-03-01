Previous
South Carolina Peaches by peggysirk
Photo 2156

South Carolina Peaches

The peach trees in the little orchard I pass by going to my mom's house are in bloom. This sight pretty much confirms that meteorological spring has arrived. Meteorological spring, which follows the annual temperature cycle, starts on March 1st. This is about 20 days before the beginning of astronomical spring, which starts on March 20th. I know I'll be ready for peach season.
Three Good Things:
1. The month of March
2. My neighbors across the street decided to spend this lovely first day of March taking down their Christmas lights
3. Sunrise bird songs
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Peggy Sirk

@peggysirk
