Cirrocumulus Soapsuds

It looks like clouds, but it's actually the view from the driver's seat of my car going through the carwash. My first visit with my new unlimited wash program...a brilliant decision on my part between pollen season and year-round city grime. I'll be back next week.

Three Good Things:

1. A car that doesn't look like a giant pollen covered bumblebee

2. A day of yardwork in gorgeous sunshine

3. Hamburgers on the grill