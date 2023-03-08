Previous
March Full Moon by peggysirk
March Full Moon

Last night's full 'Worm Moon'...the final winter full moon for 2023.
Three Good Things:
1. Lunar phases
2. A consensus from about a dozen family reps on a location for the family reunion in September
3. The smell of freshly cut grass
Peggy Sirk

