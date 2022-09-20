Previous
Ageratum by pej76
51 / 365

Ageratum

It is also called Floss Flower. It took me awhile to find this on the internet. Our neighbor gave a little bit of it to my wife to fill in an empty spot. It took over it's corner of the garden by the birdbath.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Paul J

@pej76
