51 / 365
Ageratum
It is also called Floss Flower. It took me awhile to find this on the internet. Our neighbor gave a little bit of it to my wife to fill in an empty spot. It took over it's corner of the garden by the birdbath.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Paul J
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
20th September 2022 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
