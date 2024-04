Left vs Right

What I see now. The left eye is like looking at an out of focus image. My vision is actually slightly better than this demonstration however. The lighting and colors are all just like the right eye only everything is blurry.



I had my surgery followup visit yesterday morning with the eye doctor. He said the eye was doing well. All I have to do now is take it easy and let the eye heal.



Thanks again for all the kind thoughts, wishes, and prayers.