Sad Sleepy Cat

Gracie didn’t get to go outside at all yesterday due to the rain. We’ve had quite a bit in the last 24 hours and it is still raining. So Gracie did what cats do when things aren’t going quite their way. She slept.



We are off to see the surgeon this morning for post op check. I hope he lets me go without the eye patch during the day. It’s making me a little crazy.