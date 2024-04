Flowering Crabapple

A beautiful day here in Western Pennsylvania. I took a stroll around the yard this afternoon and took a quick shot of the Flowering Crabapple tree in the lower yard beginning to blossom. I enhanced the photo a bit to bring out the colors.



Haven’t felt much like photography or anything else since the surgery last Thursday. The eye has become rather bothersome but I’m told this is normal. We’re doing what we can to minimize the discomfort.