Previous
Sleepy Bumblebee by pej76
Photo 488

Sleepy Bumblebee

This little critter landed in a nice sunny spot on the fence, groomed itself for a minute, then took a nap. We just let it “bee”.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Needs some sugar water
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise