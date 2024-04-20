Sign up
Photo 488
Sleepy Bumblebee
This little critter landed in a nice sunny spot on the fence, groomed itself for a minute, then took a nap. We just let it “bee”.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Christine Sztukowski
Needs some sugar water
April 20th, 2024
