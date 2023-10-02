Boo!

A Spotted Lantern Fly landed on the table next to me while having tea this afternoon. They are all over the front of our house now. Though they are harmless to humans they are very destructive to crops we’re told. They are almost impossible to swat because they have good vision and reactions. They will jump away long before the swatter gets near them. I just shooed this one away. These things have a eerie looking face with those red eyes, don’t you think?



I’m still feeling like crap today. Tested negative again for Covid. I hope this bug runs it’s course quickly.