Bee on Cleome

A quick shot of a honey bee working on the Cleome in front of our house. Still not feeling all that great from whatever this bug is that I have but I didn't want to miss a posting. I used the Nikon for this. I haven't had my hands on it for some time. It was good to use it again.



I've fussed with this photo for awhile trying to get something that I liked. It just looks to me that this photo is "off" somehow.