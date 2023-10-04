Sign up
Previous
315 / 365
Last Pink Rose
The last of the pink knock off roses is looking a little scruffy. It was a tough year for our rose bushes. Hopefully next year will be better.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
3
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
441
photos
15
followers
24
following
86% complete
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
79
45
80
312
313
314
315
81
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd October 2023 3:54pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely colors
October 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
October 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Still a gorgeous colour.
October 4th, 2023
