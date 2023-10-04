Previous
Last Pink Rose by pej76
Last Pink Rose

The last of the pink knock off roses is looking a little scruffy. It was a tough year for our rose bushes. Hopefully next year will be better.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely colors
October 4th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
sweet
October 4th, 2023  
Diana
Still a gorgeous colour.
October 4th, 2023  
