Rainbow

I didn't manage to take any photos yesterday despite several opportunities so I decided to dip into the archives back to 10 years ago.



Taken 10 years ago today. It was the start of a nice week at Sunset Beach in North Carolina. We had just spent a weekend in Wilmington NC with our friends then finished out the week at Sand Piper Bay in Sunset Beach. After a rainy start to the day we had good weather the rest of the week.