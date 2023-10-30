Sign up
Previous
341 / 365
Wet Cleome
A rainy couple of days here. I noticed the wet Cleome ( spider plant ) outside the den window. Thought it would do for today's photo.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
30th October 2023 2:46pm
