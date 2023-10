Gracie and Daisy

Gracie could be saying “Hey dog, this is MY yard”. Although these two have met on many occasions this got a little tense. Gracie had a paw raised like she was going to swat Daisy. I grabbed her then put her in the house for awhile.



Daisy is our neighbor’s dog and is very friendly. Gracie is very territorial. It is a strained relationship when Daisy wanders into our yard while Gracie is outside.