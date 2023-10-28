Previous
Stonecrest First Hole
339 / 365

Stonecrest First Hole

Last scheduled golf for the season. I parred the first hole and several.more on the front nine and birdied the eighth. That and a pin shot on 13 got me 10 dollars on the day.
28th October 2023

Paul J

ace
@pej76
