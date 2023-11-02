Previous
Dawn’s Early Light by pej76
344 / 365

Dawn’s Early Light

I was off early this morning to have bloodwork done. Dawn was just breaking as I was leaving the lab. It was worth a quick shot.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
