What Cat? by pej76
Photo 418

What Cat?

The Fox Squirrel looks a little anxious that Gracie may be outside. She is not but the squirrel doesn't seem convinced.

Taken from the dinning room window.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Paul J

Corinne C ace
Wonderful!
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Ever so adorable.
January 31st, 2024  
