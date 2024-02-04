Previous
Coco and Cookies by pej76
Photo 422

Coco and Cookies

Youngest grandson was visiting yesterday.
Art of the visit always involves coca and cookies.

Photo enhanced by the studio light on the iPhone.
4th February 2024

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
115% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very good effect. I must try it.
February 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This is so effective, I love it. Instant fav
February 4th, 2024  
