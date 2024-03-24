Previous
My Sun Spot by pej76
Photo 471

My Sun Spot

When at a loss for a photo there is always the cat.

Gracie is enjoying a nap in the brilliant sunshine. Too cold to go outside again today although she wants to. She has worn herself out with nagging me to go outdoors.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, she knows her own mind! Beautiful patch of light
March 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
She looks so comfortable
March 24th, 2024  
