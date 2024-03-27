Previous
Left Eye Problems by pej76
Left Eye Problems

Cataract surgery went badly this morning. I have a post capsular tear in my eye now as a result of the surgery. I have to see another surgeon tomorrow morning to see what can be done.
27th March 2024

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Christine Sztukowski
Oh no I am so sorry
March 27th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Dislike! I hope for a good visit from tomorrow's doctor.
March 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Oh no, I hope everything will be okay.
March 27th, 2024  
Annie D
Oh no....I hope the doctor can help you
March 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Sorry to hear that. We will pray the doctors can resolve the issue
March 27th, 2024  
Corinne C
Wishing you a quick repair and recovery
March 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh no, so sorry to hear this
March 27th, 2024  
