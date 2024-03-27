Sign up
Previous
Photo 474
Left Eye Problems
Cataract surgery went badly this morning. I have a post capsular tear in my eye now as a result of the surgery. I have to see another surgeon tomorrow morning to see what can be done.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
7
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th March 2024 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh no I am so sorry
March 27th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Dislike! I hope for a good visit from tomorrow's doctor.
March 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh no, I hope everything will be okay.
March 27th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Oh no....I hope the doctor can help you
March 27th, 2024
bkb in the city
Sorry to hear that. We will pray the doctors can resolve the issue
March 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wishing you a quick repair and recovery
March 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh no, so sorry to hear this
March 27th, 2024
