Previous
Deer Spectator by pej76
Photo 571

Deer Spectator

The doe was watching us carefully as we played the 15th green, a par 5. I managed a par on the hole after a bad tee shot.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise