Milkweed by pej76
Photo 586

Milkweed

The Swamp Milkweed has matured and now is shedding it’s seeds. The seeds are attached to silky threads which and are carried away by the wind.

Playing with the Canon G-16.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Paul J

Corinne C ace
Great close up
August 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh that's a different one!
August 18th, 2024  
