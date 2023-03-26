Sign up
50 / 365
Lookout
We were babysitting the grandson the other day when we noticed some deer running through the yard. This one stopped to look behind like it wanted to see if something was chasing them.
Not the greatest photo because it is zoomed off the iPhone and taken through the kitchen window.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Paul J
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
Diana
ace
How amazing, you sure have some wonderful visitors.
March 28th, 2023
