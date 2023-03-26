Previous
Lookout by pej76
50 / 365

Lookout

We were babysitting the grandson the other day when we noticed some deer running through the yard. This one stopped to look behind like it wanted to see if something was chasing them.

Not the greatest photo because it is zoomed off the iPhone and taken through the kitchen window.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
13% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing, you sure have some wonderful visitors.
March 28th, 2023  
