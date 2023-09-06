Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Morning Dew
The morning dew at Shadow Lakes was highlighting the spider webs in the row of bushes. If you look closely you can see one of the little spiders waiting for his breakfast to come along.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
2
1
This n That
iPhone 13
5th September 2023 8:27am
