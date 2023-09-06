Previous
Morning Dew by pej76
66 / 365

Morning Dew

The morning dew at Shadow Lakes was highlighting the spider webs in the row of bushes. If you look closely you can see one of the little spiders waiting for his breakfast to come along.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise