Fencing by pej76
69 / 365

Fencing

Our neighbor’s fencing arrived this morning. Getting off the truck was a bit of a problem for these guys but they managed. Very noisy across the street all day with cutting and hammering.

As you can see the fog had burned off nicely giving us a beautiful clear fall day.
15th September 2023

Paul J

Photo Details

