Lantern Flies

There are more lantern flies this year than last. For some reason many of them are gathering on the front of our house in the afternoon. They are probably mating. I get rid of them the best way I can.



Scientists and researchers claim this invasive species is very destructive to fruit, vineyards, and some trees. Eastern Pennsylvania was where they were first spotted but now have disappeared or are not quite so numerous. I suspect that will be the case here in Western Pennsylvania once the birds figure out they are food.