Lantern Flies by pej76
There are more lantern flies this year than last. For some reason many of them are gathering on the front of our house in the afternoon. They are probably mating. I get rid of them the best way I can.

Scientists and researchers claim this invasive species is very destructive to fruit, vineyards, and some trees. Eastern Pennsylvania was where they were first spotted but now have disappeared or are not quite so numerous. I suspect that will be the case here in Western Pennsylvania once the birds figure out they are food.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Diana ace
I have never seen these here, they are quite pretty! Pity that they are so destructive.
September 23rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes. They are everywhere. I've seen them outside of stores and banks but haven't seen any in my yard so far.
September 23rd, 2023  
