Previous
Bluejay in the Birdbath by pej76
75 / 365

Bluejay in the Birdbath

I think it is taking advantage of Gracie being indoors on this wet and dreary day.

25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise