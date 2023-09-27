Previous
pej76
One of the longer holes at Beaver Creek Meadows. One of two bad tee shots on the day. I still managed par though.

There is a pond in front of the green that is well hidden from view. It has consumed a couple of my golf balls over the years.
Paul J

