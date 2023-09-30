Previous
Big Dead Tree

This is the 17th hole at Beaver County GC. This tree has been dead for several years now. For some reason the management has not taken it down. It is probably there to punish those can not hit the longer drive off the tee. This fairway slopes left to right. Balls hit even the middle of the fairway will roll down to the right behind this tree if the drive is not long enough.
My drive was just long enough to put me on the other side of the tree barely enough to swing a club. I managed par on this hole as well.

Shot an 86 on the day and won 18 dollars.
Paul J

@pej76
