80 / 365
Silver Maple Leaf
We were at our daughter's home yesterday. They have a beautiful Maple tree in their backyard. I was curious as to what type of Maple tree. I used a feature in the photos app on the iPhone to identify it as a Silver Maple.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
