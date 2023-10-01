Previous
Silver Maple Leaf by pej76
80 / 365

Silver Maple Leaf

We were at our daughter’s home yesterday. They have a beautiful Maple tree in their backyard. I was curious as to what type of Maple tree. I used a feature in the photos app on the iPhone to identify it as a Silver Maple.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise