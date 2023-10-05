Sign up
Previous
82 / 365
Table and Chairs
We went to IKEA yesterday to get a couple of small items and we saw this. My wife liked it. She’s deciding now if we should buy it.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
443
photos
15
followers
24
following
22% complete
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
80
312
313
314
315
81
82
316
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th October 2023 11:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
That does look great, Ikea has some wonderful furniture and decorations.
October 5th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
And ….?
October 5th, 2023
