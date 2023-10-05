Previous
Table and Chairs by pej76
82 / 365

Table and Chairs

We went to IKEA yesterday to get a couple of small items and we saw this. My wife liked it. She’s deciding now if we should buy it.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That does look great, Ikea has some wonderful furniture and decorations.
October 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
And ….?
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise