Second Morning Glory by pej76
84 / 365

Second Morning Glory

The bloom in my main album was from yesterday afternoon . It is gone. This morning we were treated to a second bloom even though it is a chilly, cloudy morning.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Paul J

Photo Details

