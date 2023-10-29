Previous
Katydid
Katydid

This little Bush Cricket ( Katydid ) was on our front porch yesterday. It was moving rather slowly so I think it is at the end of its life cycle. I just let it be. It eventually hopped into the Pachysandra.
Very impressive close-up
