Previous
102 / 365
Ferns
This may be the last day for my wife's ferns. We are supposed to hit freezing tonight which will do in the remaining plants on the deck and these ferns.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st October 2023 3:50pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
