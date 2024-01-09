Sign up
117 / 365
Snow Goon
Son in Law got creative again with a snowman. Reminds me of the snow goons in the old Calvin and Hobbes comic strip. Grandson playing the role of Calvin and having great fun with this. I hope the Postal Service doesn’t mind too much.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant! I had several Calvin & Hobbes books, I love them.
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a fun Idea!
Your grandson is so cute!
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
I am not familiar with the author, but this is a great shot of the snowman and your cute grandson.
January 9th, 2024
Your grandson is so cute!