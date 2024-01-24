Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
Melting Snow
We are having a bit of a thaw this week. Temperatures in the 40s ( F ). The remaining snow in the yard is from what I shoveled off of the deck and driveway.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th January 2024 9:52am
