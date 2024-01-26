Previous
Wet Net by pej76
120 / 365

Wet Net

It was a very wet and foggy day here yesterday. The netting I use to protect the Azaleas from the deer looked like a spider’s web that had collected the morning dew.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
