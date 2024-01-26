Sign up
120 / 365
Wet Net
It was a very wet and foggy day here yesterday. The netting I use to protect the Azaleas from the deer looked like a spider’s web that had collected the morning dew.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
587
photos
17
followers
30
following
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th January 2024 4:28pm
