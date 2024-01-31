Sign up
122 / 365
Safe
I guess the Fox Squirrel is not taking any chances that Gracie is on the hunt. No need to worry. Gracie is indoors.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
2
2
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
33% complete
Corinne C
ace
Great capture of this cutie
January 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, I love the textures and tones.
January 31st, 2024
