Groundhog Day by pej76
Groundhog Day

Screen shot of our “seer of seers” the world famous Punxsutawney Phil. He did not see his shadow this morning so Spring is just around the corner. 😄
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
33% complete

