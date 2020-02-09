Sign up
Photo 1397
World
Do-it-yourself, it's been a month since we've had to hang up our presents. And soon photos around that world.
___________________________
Bricolaje, ya toca colgar temas pendientes desde hace un mes. Y pronto fotos rodeando el mundo.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1585
photos
21
followers
28
following
382% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
9th February 2020 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
world
