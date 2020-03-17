Late night show

You have to cheer up the nights, sometimes it gets tiresome to hold on while you're with papers or related things, and the company that it gives to have the TV in the background is undeniable. Of course, with the computer glasses so I don't go blind in the future.







_______________________________________________







Uno ha de animarse las noches, a veces se hace pesado aguantar mientras estás con papeles o fichas, y la compañía que da tener la tele de fondo es innegable. Por supuesto, con las gafas de ordenador para no quedarme cegato.