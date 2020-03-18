Buen camino

In difficult times it's cool to read positivism, to cheer up the atmosphere so as not to fall into the pessimism that usually surrounds us. It is brutal the boot that has appeared near the tourist office of Jaca. A beautiful thing with sand inside, and with the little plant growing inside. Let's take that as a metaphor, we can grow and overcome the situation.

_________________________

En momentos difíciles está guay leer positivismo, animar el ambiente para no caer en el pesimismo que suele rodearnos. Es brutal la bota que ha aparecido cerca de la oficina de turismo de Jaca. Una chulada con tierra dentro, y con la plantita creciendo dentro. Tomemos eso como una metáfora, podemos crecer y superar la situación.