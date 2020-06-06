Cuñi

I tried to edit the photo with Polarr, a very good application for mobiles but it is failing too much lately. They also provide a website with useful tools, but sometimes... it also fails. And after a few adjustments it was wrong to save, so impossible. Photo edited with Fotor, another very good web (but not so good for editing photos), that offers less options for photos, but serves to save situations.

__________________________

He intentado editar la foto con Polarr, una aplicación muy buena para móviles pero que últimamente está fallando demasiado. También aportan una web con herramientas útiles, pero que a veces… también falla. Y tras unos ajustes daba error al guardar, así que imposible. Foto editada con Fotor, otra web muy buena (pero no tanto para editar fotos), que ofrece menos opciones para fotos, pero sirve para salvar situaciones.