Bridal star or wedding bush by peterdegraaff
Bridal star or wedding bush

...Ricinocarpus pinifolius, South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Ulladulla

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
