Golden everlasting by peterdegraaff
Photo 1528

Golden everlasting

...Bracteantha bracteata, Barren Grounds NP

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Perfect beauty
November 28th, 2023  
