Coast banksia by peterdegraaff
Coast banksia

...Banksia intergrifolia, South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Ulladulla

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Allison Williams ace
Was this taken in the South Pacific? Great detail.
November 29th, 2023  
katy ace
Wow! Absolutely gorgeous
November 29th, 2023  
