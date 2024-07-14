Previous
Tableaux II by peterdegraaff
Photo 1615

Tableaux II

...Buckleys Beach, Narawallee NR

Mamiya 6, Neopan ACROSII, RO9(1.50)
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Perfect beach scene that makes me miss it and a wonderful diagonal composition
July 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2024  
