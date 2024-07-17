Previous
Not perfect but by peterdegraaff
Photo 1618

Not perfect but

...Lake Conjola

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Foma Retropan 320, Rodinal(1.50)
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
