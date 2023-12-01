Previous
Calligraphy from a weeping willow by peterdegraaff
Calligraphy from a weeping willow

...Salix babylonica, Kyffins Reserve, Lake Mulwala

Reality So Subtle 45Z, Ilford Delta 100, Pyrocat HD(1.1.100)
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
